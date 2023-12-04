Florence Pugh Hit By Audience-Thrown Object At 'Dune 2' Event In Brazil

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Florence Pugh was pelted in the face with an object during an appearance at CCXP São Paulo on Sunday.

The incident took place while she was promoting “Dune: Part Two” with her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler and director Denis Villeneuve at the Comic Con event in Brazil.

In video from the scene circulating on social media, the group can be seen smiling for photos as an object lobbed from the audience flies into frame and hits the “Midsommar” star below her right eye.

Pugh winced as the item made impact, causing co-star Butler to jolt back and drop his jaw before checking if she was OK.

Some audience members threw items at the ‘DUNE 2’ cast whilst they were on stage at #CCXP23. pic.twitter.com/ymBkjN6YTK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 3, 2023

Appearing to keep her composure, the star brushed her face with the back of her hand and then crouched down to retrieve whatever hit her while her co-stars checked in.

The flying object from CCXP São Paolo is just another example of the troubling projectile trend public figures have been facing in recent months.

Drake, Lil Nas X and Harry Styles each had items chucked at them during concerts this year.

Other incidents have resulted in injury for performers.

Pop singer Bebe Rexha required stitches after a fan threw their phone at her during a June show in New York.

Florence Pugh, here in October, was struck in the face by a fan-thrown object during Comic Con Experience Sao Paolo in Brazil on Sunday. WWD via Getty Images

Later that month, country crossover Kelsea Ballerini had to stop a show after she was hit in the eye by a bracelet while performing in Boise, Idaho.

Elsewhere, celebrities have responded in kind.

After Cardi B was splashed with a drink by a fan during a July performance in Las Vegas, she responded by pitching her microphone at the offender.

Adele warned people to try throwing objects at their own peril during her Sin City residency earlier that month.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing shit on stage?” she asked the audience. “Have you seen that?”