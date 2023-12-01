'We Don't Claim It': Girls Aloud Get Candid About Their Least Favourite Single

Neil Mockford via Getty Images

In a new gloriously chaotic interview, the reformed and still iconic Girls Aloud have had their say about the one single they’d rather pretend didn’t happen.

Last week, the girl group confirmed long-held rumours that they’d be hitting the road next year for a tour celebrating not just their 20-year legacy, but also the late Sarah Harding, who died in 2021 at the age of 39.

However, in a new interview with Gay Times, the band confirmed to journalist and entertainment editor Sam Damshenas that there’s one song that they ‘don’t claim’.

Telling the band that his least favourite single is ‘See The Day’ (video embedded below to jog your memories), the girls were quick to confirm that it certainly ain’t one of their faves.

“That’s not a single. I don’t know what happened there,” Nadine responded, with Kimberly adding “We don’t claim it.”

And it seems Cheryl agrees, with the star adding “That was a blip. Everyone’s allowed a blip.”

It’s not the first time the girls have weighed on their not-so-preferred tracks.

As part of a wider Soundtrack of My Life interview with NME, Nadine herself befalls the universally-panned 2012 ballad, Beautiful ’Cause You Love Me.

“I don’t feel the same way about any of the songs I’ve recorded,” she began, before adding: “Except for maybe Beautiful ’Cause You Love Me. But we just forget that song ever happened – it’s a mirage; it didn’t happen.”