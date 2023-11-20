Not To Alarm You... But It Looks Like The Girls Aloud Reunion Is Actually Happening

It’s time to declare a pop emergency because it looks as though the long-awaited Girls Aloud reunion is finally on.
Earlier this month, fans of the chart-topping British girl group went into overdrive when it was widely reported in the press that Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Tweedy and Kimberley Walsh were coming together for the first time in a decade to release new music.
According to The Sun, the four-piece recently recorded vocals on a new track that would pay tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer in 2021.
While initially the band remained tight-lipped on the rumours, Nicola appeared to be teasing that something was brewing with an Instagram post on Sunday evening.
The former Masked Singer champion’s post contained a cryptic number “4” being projected onto a drive-through cinema, alluding to Girls Aloud’s iconic music video for their number one hit The Promise.
And it didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together and make... well... you know...
The Sun previously claimed that a superhero-themed music video for Girls Aloud’s comeback single has already been shot, with a 2024 tour apparently in the pipeline.
HuffPost UK contacted Girls Aloud’s team for comment when the reunion rumours first began circulating earlier this month, but did not receive a response.
Last year, Nadine, Nicola, Cheryl and Kimberley all reunited to honour late bandmate Sarah and raise money at the The Primrose Ball for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK, as part of The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.
When asked last year if a full-scale Girls Aloud reunion could be a possibility, Cheryl said at the time: “It hasn’t even been a year. It doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all.”
She added: “To be honest, I’ve never experienced or anticipated this grief.”