Not To Alarm You... But It Looks Like The Girls Aloud Reunion Is Actually Happening

It’s time to declare a pop emergency because it looks as though the long-awaited Girls Aloud reunion is finally on.

According to The Sun, the four-piece recently recorded vocals on a new track that would pay tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer in 2021.

While initially the band remained tight-lipped on the rumours, Nicola appeared to be teasing that something was brewing with an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

The former Masked Singer champion’s post contained a cryptic number “4” being projected onto a drive-through cinema, alluding to Girls Aloud’s iconic music video for their number one hit The Promise.

And it didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together and make... well... you know...

They’re coming

They’re actually coming



What do we do? https://t.co/jyBlBZ9c2V — Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) November 19, 2023

NOT NICOLA ROBERTS POSTING THIS!!! It’s happening!!!! pic.twitter.com/WWatbXpGZr — Lewis Fagg (@lewisd_f) November 19, 2023

POP GIRL EMERGENCY pic.twitter.com/FxZ5W92rPb — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 19, 2023

I don’t wanna get carried away here but can you imagine if we’re days away from a new Girls Aloud song https://t.co/5MLsjbwdOt — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) November 19, 2023

THE REUNION OMGGGG THE THE PROMISE VIDEO REFERENCE + FOUR MEMBERS WE’RE READY QUEEN pic.twitter.com/dbMHioWbht — gostosa needs you (@eduardoc4stro) November 19, 2023

getting tickets for the Girls Aloud reunion will be my Glastonbury tickets pic.twitter.com/xH1REQrs8J https://t.co/wDireleeEH — C. (@cstsher) November 19, 2023

Me waiting for Kimberley, Cheryl or Nadine to post “3” pic.twitter.com/cKDBzlwWvP — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) November 20, 2023

i just know nadine and cheryl are currently having a passive aggressive whatsapp exchange about who gets to post 1 https://t.co/0RbbYu6Qzt — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) November 20, 2023

pic.twitter.com/7hgRcyJmFu — J U S T I F Y M Y L E E (@JustifyMyLee) November 19, 2023

just dawned on me they’re all probably going to post for the countdown so that’s why they’ve started at 4 and not 5 and I’m so incredibly sad at that realisation 😭 https://t.co/aAitXcEorV — cameron (@camruined) November 19, 2023

The Sun previously claimed that a superhero-themed music video for Girls Aloud’s comeback single has already been shot, with a 2024 tour apparently in the pipeline.

HuffPost UK contacted Girls Aloud’s team for comment when the reunion rumours first began circulating earlier this month, but did not receive a response.

Last year, Nadine, Nicola, Cheryl and Kimberley all reunited to honour late bandmate Sarah and raise money at the The Primrose Ball for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK, as part of The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

When asked last year if a full-scale Girls Aloud reunion could be a possibility, Cheryl said at the time: “It hasn’t even been a year. It doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all.”