Heidi Klum Shares Rare Family Photo With All 4 Of Her Children

Heidi Klum has posted a cosy family picture on social media ahead of the festive season.

The supermodel shared an adorable photo to Instagram featuring herself and her husband Tom Kaulitz, alongside the four children she shares with ex-husband Seal: 19-year-old Leni, 18-year-old Henry, 17-year-old Johan and 14-year-old Lou.

In the picture, the family are seen relaxing in their comfies on the sofa with Christmas decorations behind them.

While Heidi is seen planting a kiss on Lou’s cheek, almost everyone has their faces obscured from view – with only Tom beaming at the camera.

The supermodel captioned the Instagram post simply: “LOVE.”

Last year, the America’s Got Talent judge spoke candidly about being part of a blended family.

She told Today: “It’s never easy. Obviously when you get married and you have children, you hope for that to last forever. When I said ‘yes’ I meant yes forever. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and so you try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible.”

In the same year, she told US Weekly that her new husband is an “amazing” stepdad to her four children.

“I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden teenagers,” said confessed.

“They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”

Earlier this month Heidi revealed how she felt about her eldest daughter Leni following in her footsteps in the modelling industry.

“I was not nervous,” she told E! News. “I can’t say I was excited either because, you know, when you’re self-employed, it is always tricky.”

However, Heidi did point out the career move may be a short-lived one, as Leni has other interests she could pursue.

