Linda Evangelista Shares Why She Doesn’t Date — And It’s The Greatest Thing We’ve Ever Heard

Linda Evangelista pictured in November 2023 Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Linda Evangelista’s less-than-optimistic take on finding love at 58 has struck a surprising chord among fans of all ages.

In a new interview with Sunday Times, the supermodel said she was “not interested” in dating at the moment, noting that she’s been single for the better part of a decade.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” she explained. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”

As to when she was last romantically involved with a partner, she said it was “definitely before the CoolSculpting,” which she received from August 2015 to February 2016. In 2021, she claimed she’d been left “brutally disfigured” after undergoing the fat-removing cosmetic procedure.

Linda was married to Gérald Marie, the former head of Elite Model Management’s Paris office, from 1987 to 1993. In the Apple TV+ documentary The Super Models, released in September, she alleged Gérald was “abusive” to her during their marriage. Her ex-husband has denied the claims.

She also dated French billionaire François-Henri Pinault from 2005 to 2006. The former couple share a 17-year-old son, Augustin.

Advertisement

The supermodel’s distaste for romantic pursuits drew an outpouring of support from fans on social media:

When you're at the point where you don't want to hear another person breathing around you, that is the time to find a cabin in the woods and just stay there alone. — Eleven (@mr11now) November 26, 2023

“It’s called wisdom. A result of time, maturation and clarity,” actor Rahsaan Patterson wrote on Instagram.

Added “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley: “IN AGREEMENT.”

Cat purring >>>>> human breathing — Bada Gureum (@leeseacloud) November 26, 2023

Linda’s remarks echo those of Whoopi Goldberg and Diane Keaton, both of whom have famously sung the praises of the single life in recent years.

Advertisement

“I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates,” Diane told InStyle in 2019. Though the Annie Hall actor had high-profile romances with Woody Allen and Warren Beatty, she told People in a separate interview that same year she was “really glad” to have “been a single woman all her life”.

“I’m sure they’re happy about it, too,” she added.

And though Whoopi has been married three times previously, the actor and co-host of The View told New York Magazine in 2016 that she’s simply “not that interested” in doing it again.