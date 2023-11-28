Linda Evangelista Shares Why She Doesn’t Date — And It’s The Greatest Thing We’ve Ever Heard

Linda Evangelista’s less-than-optimistic take on finding love at 58 has struck a surprising chord among fans of all ages.
In a new interview with Sunday Times, the supermodel said she was “not interested” in dating at the moment, noting that she’s been single for the better part of a decade.
“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” she explained. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”
As to when she was last romantically involved with a partner, she said it was “definitely before the CoolSculpting,” which she received from August 2015 to February 2016. In 2021, she claimed she’d been left “brutally disfigured” after undergoing the fat-removing cosmetic procedure.
Linda was married to Gérald Marie, the former head of Elite Model Management’s Paris office, from 1987 to 1993. In the Apple TV+ documentary The Super Models, released in September, she alleged Gérald was “abusive” to her during their marriage. Her ex-husband has denied the claims.
She also dated French billionaire François-Henri Pinault from 2005 to 2006. The former couple share a 17-year-old son, Augustin.
The supermodel’s distaste for romantic pursuits drew an outpouring of support from fans on social media:
“It’s called wisdom. A result of time, maturation and clarity,” actor Rahsaan Patterson wrote on Instagram.
Added “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley: “IN AGREEMENT.”
Linda’s remarks echo those of Whoopi Goldberg and Diane Keaton, both of whom have famously sung the praises of the single life in recent years.
“I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates,” Diane told InStyle in 2019. Though the Annie Hall actor had high-profile romances with Woody Allen and Warren Beatty, she told People in a separate interview that same year she was “really glad” to have “been a single woman all her life”.
“I’m sure they’re happy about it, too,” she added.
And though Whoopi has been married three times previously, the actor and co-host of The View told New York Magazine in 2016 that she’s simply “not that interested” in doing it again.
“I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone,” she said. “I don’t want somebody in my house.”