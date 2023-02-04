Beyoncé's Father Nails Why Everyone Should See Her Live: 'She Walks Away Drained'

If you needed any more persuading (really?) to see Beyoncé on her forthcoming Renaissance World Tour, then take heed from her father and former manager.

The Crazy In Love singer announced she would be returning to the stage earlier this week and immediately sent ticketing sites (and fans) into meltdown when the pre-sale tickets went live.

Ahead of her first world tour in seven years, Mathew Knowles was in London to talk to the next generation of performers about what he learned from managing the R&B group Destiny’s Child, which made Beyoncé famous.

Beyoncé and her father Matthew Knowles pictured in 2007. Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

“I’m so proud (of Beyoncé) because…I know all the work she puts into it and I know all the creativity that she puts into it,” he told ITV News.

“She gives back to her audience and (both the) audience and her walk away drained, because she’s given them so much energy to take back with them.

“She’s one of the best entertainers in our time today. She cares about her fans, she works hard to connect with them and practice and practice and practice and dare to be different, dare to think outside of the box and not be a box in thinker as an artist.”

His other daughter, Solange Knowles, was a back-up dancer in Destiny’s Child and is also a successful musician in her own right and won a Grammy in 2017 for best R&B performance for the single Cranes In The Sky.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) Mason Poole/Parkwood Media via Getty Images

Matthew added: “One thing that I love about my kids is that they are good people, they would say hello to the janitor, the same way they would say hello to the president.”

Named after Beyoncé’s latest No.1 album of the same name, the Renaissance World Tour kicks off on 10 May in Stockholm before visiting stadiums in Europe and the UK over spring and summer.

In the UK, she performs first at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 17 May, before moving to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on 20 May and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on 23 May.

She will then play two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29-30 May.

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album saw her go in another musical direction by incorporating house music, disco and dancefloor-focused Afrobeats.

The album was a commercial and critical success, topping the charts in both the UK and US and has been nominated for a string of awards.

She will go head to head with Adele at the Grammy Awards this Sunday, after they were both nominated in the album of the year category for Renaissance and 30 respectively.

They last competed for the prize in 2017 when it went to Adele.