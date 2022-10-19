This Military Sleep Hack Can Make You Fall Asleep Anywhere In Just Two Minutes

Malte Mueller via Getty Images You can grab shut eye anywhere using the method

With the news that we could be facing serious health issues if we don’t get enough shut eye, many of us are looking for ways to fall asleep faster at night.

While not spending time on our phones right before trying to nod off and focusing on unwinding down instead is one of the more obvious ways to fall asleep faster, it would seem that one technique is going viral on TikTok.

Yes, the ‘Military Sleep Method’ is having a serious moment on the platform, having amassed a whopping 48.3 million views on videos tagged with it – but what is it?

The method promises to make you doze off in just two minutes flat (we’ll take it) and according to fitness expert Justin Agustin the strategy for shut eye is commonly used in the military where people need to be able to fall asleep whenever they can no matter where they are.

The health pro shared a clip detailing how to try out the method for yourself - but be warned, according to Agustin it’ll take you six weeks of practice to nail it.

Don’t just take his word for it – the top commenter on his now-viral TikTok video wrote: “I’m a military brat and was taught this. I also had a veteran as a psychology teacher in college who taught this – it definitely works.”

This isn’t the first TikTok sleep hack to do the rounds – we tried the “pressure points” tip only a few months ago – but here’s how to try this new one yourself.

TikTok’s military sleep hack in six steps

1) Start out by taking some deep breaths.

2) Next try to consciously relax each part of your body one by one. According to Agustin you should start by relaxing your forehead muscles before moving onto your eyes, your cheeks, jaw – all while focusing on your breathing.

3) Continue this relaxation process down your body by moving onto your shoulders – “make sure they are are not tensed up - drop them as low as you can and keep your arms loose by your side, including your hands and fingers,” says Agustin.

4) Imagine a warm sensation going from the top of your head down to your fingertips, before the warmth then travelling from your heart to your toes.

4) Take a deep breath in and slowly exhale, relaxing your stomach, thighs, knees, legs and feet.

6) Think about one of the following two scenarios: “One – you’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you,” says Agustin. “Two – you’re lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch black room.”