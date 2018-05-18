Millennials Hit Back At Baby Boomers Who Say They Spend Too Much On Avocado And Coffee

It is no secret that baby boomers and millennials don’t always see eye to eye.

Whether we are talking politics, financial spending or what constitutes an acceptable breakfast (here’s looking at you avocado), different generations can have a very different view of the world, and how to best live your life.

Now millennials, who are tired of being told by millionaires that they can’t buy a house because they’ve overspent on small luxuries (including lunch), have taken to Twitter to fight back with their own examples of unnecessary spending.