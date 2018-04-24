PA Wire/PA Images Technician Chloe Hughes, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Caroline Criado-Perez, artist Gillian Wearing, and Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries Justine Simons, during a visit to AB Fine Art Foundry, in east London, to see the finishing touches to a statue of suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett before its unveiling in Parliament Square.

One hundred years after some women were granted the right to vote, suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett will today become the first woman ever to be honoured with a statue in Westminster’s iconic Parliament Square. The president of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies (NUWSS) for more than 20 years, constitutional campaigner Fawcett worked tirelessly in the fight for women’s equality. Her effigy - which will sit between statues of Benjamin Disraeli and Edward Smith-Stanley, the 14th Earl of Derby - has been designed by Turner Prize-winning artist Gillian Wearing and will be unveiled on Tuesday morning. The bronze figure will show a 50-year-old Fawcett holding a placard reading “Courage calls to courage everywhere” - a quote taken from the speech she gave after the death of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison, who was trampled by the king’s horse at the Epsom Derby.

Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images Suffragist Millicent Fawcett will become the first woman to be honoured with a statue in Parliament Square

Pinterest CLOSE Writing in the Evening Standard, Theresa May - only the UK’s second female prime minister - said it was “right and proper” that Fawcett will become the first woman commemorated in Parliament Square. Meanwhile, Caroline Criado Perez, who started the campaign, said the statue was an “important first step”.

PA Wire/PA Images The statue before the finishing touches have been added by artist Gillian Wearing

The activist - who is also responsible for helping put Jane Austen on British bank notes - started the action after running through the square on International Women’s Day in 2016. “I noticed that all the statues were of men,” Criado Perez told HuffPost UK. “I was incredibly shocked - I just felt like this is such a high-profile iconic space - how is it that this has been allowed to continue without someone doing something about it?” After sifting through records with dogged determination, she discovered that just 2.7% of statues in the UK are of “historical, non-royal” - women who have been memorialised for their achievements.

Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images Caroline Criado Perez started the campaign for the statue after running through Parliament Square on International Women's Day

“It’s shocking,” she said. “That does not accurately reflect history.” “I know from personal experience that this does have an impact on how women see themselves. Even in my mid-20s, I thought of my gender, my womanhood, as an obstacle I had to overcome in order to be the kind of person I wanted to be.” Criado Perez hopes the statue will spark discussions about women’s suffrage, especially among young people. But she is realistic about the figure’s impact. “Yes, it’s an important statue” she said. “Yes, it’s in a key place and it’s started an important debate, but it’s still only one female statue and 11 male ones. It’s still ridiculously skewed.”

PA Wire/PA Images Artist Gillian Wearing watches the finishing touches being added to the statue of suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of gender equality charity the Fawcett Society said there was a long way to go before parity is achieved. “It’s a moment when we are celebrating the first women’s statue in Parliament Square, which is a very important occasion, a very important milestone, but it’s also shows in some ways how things have changed that we haven’t had a woman in Parliament Square until now,” she said. “To really improve women’s lives today and tomorrow, we need to get more women into positions of power.” Who Are The Campaigners Honoured On The Statue? Louisa Garrett Anderson

LSE Library Doctor Louise Garrett Anderson went to prison for six weeks for her militancy

As the daughter of medical pioneer Elizabeth Garrett Anderson - the first woman to openly qualify as a physician and a surgeon - and the niece of Millicent Fawcett, Louisa Garrett Anderson’s achievements could easily be overlooked among her trailblazing family. But the doctor, born in 1873, more than earned her place on the statue. The founder of the Women’s Hospital Corps and the chief surgeon of Endell Street Military Hospital - which was entirely run and staffed by women - Garrett Anderson was one of few female doctors to lend her support of the suffrage campaign through high-profile action. In 1912, she was sentenced to six weeks in Holloway Prison for her involvement in the Women’s Social and Political Union’s (WSPU) window-smashing campaign. Rosa May Billinghurst

LSE Library Rosa May Billinghurst documented her rough treatment at the hands of police

Images of disabled activist Rosa May Billinghurst attending marches in an adapted tricycle are some of the most iconic from the suffrage campaign. Left unable to walk after suffering from polio during childhood, Billinghurst was quickly dubbed the ‘cripple suffragette’ by the press in her fight for equality. Also a member of the militant WSPU, she was repeatedly arrested over her involvement in the campaign. In a striking account of ‘Black Friday’ in 1910, Billinghurst described how she was thrown out of her tricycle by police “in a very brutal manner” before her arms were forced behind her back. In 1912, she was ordered to serve eight months in prison, where was subjected to force-feeding. Billinghurst died in 1953, aged 78. Sophia Duleep Singh

Public Domain Sophia Duleep Singh was an Indian princess and campaigner