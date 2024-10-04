Millie Bobby Brown via Associated Press

Over four months after Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot, new details about the couple’s nuptials are coming to light.

On Wednesday, the couole shared photos of the lavish, three-day celebration ― which took place at Villa Cetinale near Siena, Italy, in May ― for the first time publicly on their social media platforms.

Advertisement

“Forever and always, your wife,” Millie wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which included a carousel of images showing the pair in their stunning wedding attire.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown via Associated Press

Jake’s Instagram post included a similar series of photos, with the final image confirming that the ceremony had been officiated by Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner on Stranger Things. The

two-time Golden Globe nominee can be spotted standing beneath a floral archway as Jake reads his vows.

Advertisement

Matthew Modine via Associated Press

The post drew a cheeky comment from Matthew Modine himself, who commented: “Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard?”

Other images highlighted Millie’s stunning Galia Lahav gown, which she paired with a sheer Monvieve veil. It was the first of four custom looks she wore over the course of the celebration.

The groom, meanwhile, opted for an ivory tuxedo jacket and black pants.

Specifics of Millie and Jake’s wedding have remained scarce until now, but People magazine reported in May that they were married in what was then described as a “low-key, romantic” ceremony.

Among those in attendance was Bongiovi’s father, rock singer Jon Bon Jovi.

The young couple got engaged in April 2023 after about two years of dating. Given the couple’s ages, their relationship quickly came under intense media scrutiny.

Advertisement

In a 2023 interview with Andy Cohen, however, Jake’s famous dad came to the pair’s defence.

“I don’t know if age matters,” he said at the time. “If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: Growing together is wise.”