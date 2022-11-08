blackCAT via Getty Images

Millions of Brits on low incomes who are struggling with the cost of living crisis will receive £324 into their bank accounts from Tuesday November 8.

Those who receive benefits such as Universal Credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA), income-related employment and support allowance (ESA), income support, pension credit, child tax credit and working tax credit, will receive the payment as the second part of a £650 sum.

Advertisement

Anyone who is eligible will not have to do anything to claim the payment, but there are concerns that scammers are taking advantage of the cost of living crisis by sending texts or emails inviting people to make an application.

The payment reference on recipients’ bank accounts will be their national insurance number, followed by “DWP COL”. For HMRC recipients, the payment reference will be “HMRC COLS”.

The first payment of £326 has already been made and this current payment should arrive by November 23.

A small number of people may be receive further payments after this date.

A £400 discount on energy is also part of the government’s support package, which is being paid in monthly instalments to domestic energy customers between now and March.

Advertisement

And pensioners born on or before September 25 1956 may be eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment up to the vale of £600.