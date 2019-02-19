Millions Of Sky TV And Broadband Customers Set For £48 Bill Hikes

Sky customers are set to be hit with a price hike on both TV and broadband internet packages.

The average increase per bill is 5.1%, which will see millions of customers paying an average extra £4 a month – working out to £48 per year.

The increases include:

Sky Cinema is increasing by £1 from £10 to £11 (if a customer is already in-contract, it won’t increase)

Sky Entertainment is increasing by £2 from £20 to £22

Sky Broadband will increase by £1, across all packages

Sky Fibre Broadband will increase by £2 across all packages

Sky Q Multiscreen is increasing by £1 from £12 to £13

Sky Talk Evening and Weekends will increase by £1 from £4 to £5

Sky Talk Anytime will increase by £2 from £8 to £10

The TV and broadband price changes will take effect from 1 April with Talk changes coming into play on 1 May 2019. Customers will be notified officially of the increases from 21 February.

A spokesman for Sky said: “We try to keep costs down and provide greater choice for our customers to pick the package that best suits them. We know price increases are never welcome, but we hope our customers can see that our innovation, great content and our industry leading customer service provide great value.”