Playing 'Mini Metro' Is One Of The Most Calming Things You Can Do

Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a new game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world. Who would have thought it, one of the calmest commutes I’ve ever had was while playing a game on my phone about, commuting.

Dinosaur Polo Club

‘Mini Metro’ is a subway simulator that challenges you to create your very own version of the New York Subway or the London Underground. This is not some snore-fest of numbers and employee management meetings, instead you simply use your finger to drag and draw brand-new lines upon which trains then carry the city’s commuters.

And what beautiful lines they are. Each map has been lovingly recreated using each city’s own metro system and the minimalist interface is gloriously intuitive. Be warned though, as you increase the size of your subway so too will the number of commuters increase and with great responsibility comes slightly increased pressure.

