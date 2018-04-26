People Made Homeless By Grenfell Trauma Ignored In Government Figures

Ministers stand accused of ignoring swathes of Grenfell’s homeless by omitting from official figures those residents too traumatised to return to the area after the blaze last year.

While Communities Secretary Sajid Javid regularly updates Parliament on efforts to rehouse those hit by the North Kensington fire, the Government’s headline figure refers only to survivors whose homes were destroyed by the fire, and excludes a further 128 households from the wider Lancaster West area.

Many of this group are too traumatised to return to their former homes. Most lost a friend or relative in the blaze and watched the fire take hold from their window.

While the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea local authority has a strategy to rehouse the 128 households - from Barandon Walk, Hurstway Walk, Testerton Walk, Treadgold House and Bramley House - and identifies them in a separate “wider Grenfell” strategy, the Government is not acknowledging their situation in the Commons.

Labour MP Emma Dent Coad accused Javid of “segregating survivors and the bereaved” and said as it was a disgrace that ministers were failing to account for them.

The Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it is “rightly” prioritising those who physically lost their home and accepted that those from the wider area cannot return home for “a variety of sometimes complex reasons”.