Not A Single Minister Appeared On TV To Address Energy Price Rises Today

Not a single minister appeared on national TV or radio on Friday morning to defend the government, as the public learned their energy bills are set to rise by 80%.

At 7am the energy regulator Ofgem announced a change in the price cap that will see the average household’s yearly bill rise from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

The hike has been described as a “catastrophe” amid warnings it will lead to people dying during the winter.

On a typical weekday a minister tours TV and radio stations between 7am and 9am to promote and defend government policy, as well as to be grilled on the top stories of the day.

The media round usually sees the minister appear on Sky News, BBC Breakfast, ITV’s GMB, BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, LBC and others.

It is highly unusual for all the main broadcasters to not feature a representative from the government.

BBC Breakfast said it had asked the government to provide a minister to interview but was told no one was “available”.

'We would love you to come on and give us some guidance.'



On the day when we’ll discover just how high energy bills are set to go from October, @kategarraway and @adilray invite a member of the government to come on to the show to offer some clarity. pic.twitter.com/VKh2mB7rGx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 26, 2022

The Today programme also noted that “no UK government ministers have been available for interview this morning by us or by other breakfast news programmes”.

Labour shadow mental heath minister Rosena Allin-Khan said the lack of interviews was “shameful”.

“On a day where people across Britain are facing unimaginable worry, not a single Conservative government minister did media interviews this morning,” she said.

“Millions are worrying about bills, the government should be reassuring people - not hiding away.”

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, took part in morning broadcast interviews on behalf of labour.

Boris Johnson, who will be replaced by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak as prime minister on September 6, has been accused of presiding over a “zombie government” since the Conservative Party ousted him.

The outgoing PM had two holidays in August despite growing fears about the cost of living crisis.

Truss, the frontrunner in the contest, said this morning she would “ensure people get the support needed”, but did not offer specifics.

Money expert Martin Lewis, who did appear on TV this morning, warned there needed to be “urgent further government intervention”.

“I’ve been accused of catastrophizing this situation, and the reason I’ve done that is because this is a genuine, social and financial catastrophe that is putting lives at risk. It should have been done far earlier,” he told GMB.

“I hope and I pray, whomever our new Prime Minister is, they have the will to do something because if they don’t, people will die this winter due to these energy price hikes.”

Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said it was “clear” that the new prime minister will need to “act further”.

“We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming prime minister that will require urgent action.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Today’s Ofgem price hike is like a dagger to the heart of millions of people up and down the country.

“As a result of the decision, parents will be unable to feed their children, the sick and elderly will be condemned to worsening health, disabled people will go without vital medical equipment and households will be forced into poverty for the first time in generations.

“All the solutions lie at the Westminster Government’s door, yet it is silent in the face of this looming disaster.”