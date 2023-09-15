Miriam Margolyes Names 'Unlovely' Actor Who She Claims Was 'Horrid' To Her On Set

Miriam Margolyes S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

It seems Miriam Margolyes did not enjoy her time working with Steve Martin... at all.

The Harry Potter star has branded her former Little Shop of Horrors co-star “unlovely”, claiming he was “horrid” to her on set.

The pair shared the screen in Frank Oz’s 1986 cult classic, in which Steve played dentist Orin Scrivello, and she appeared as one of his assistants.

During the film, Miriam and Steve performed the musical number Dentist!, which saw her character punched by her boss.

Steve Martin via Associated Press

Recalling the experience in her new memoir Oh Miriam: Stories From An Extraordinary Life, she wrote: “I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin – perhaps he was method acting – and came home grumpy with a splitting headache.

“Let it not be said that I have never suffered in the name of art.”

She then said Steve was “undeniably brilliant, but horrid to me”.

Miriam then discussed working with Ed And His Dead Mother co-star Steve Buscemi, who she said was “unerringly sweet”, adding that he “knocked spots off Steve Martin”.

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Steve Martin for comment, and is awaiting a response.

Steve is not the only celebrity Miriam has had her say on recently.

Earlier this week, she doubled down on previous comments she made about John Cleese – who she briefly collaborated during their days at Cambridge – describing him as a “puny tadpole of a person”.