Explosions Light Up Kyiv Sky After 'Pretty Intense' Missile Attack

Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine May 16, 2023. GLEB GARANICH via Reuters

Kyiv was targeted by 18 different missiles in a “pretty intense” attack overnight, according to Ukraine – but officials managed to shoot them all down.

According to the country’s authorities, at least three people were injured in the assault from both drones and missiles.

It came just as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded his European tour where he was asking Western allies for greater military support against Russia – and received substantial pledges for more funding and equipment.

The first air raid alert went off at 2.30am local time (11.30pm GMT) and only ceased two hours later.

This was the eighth time the capital has been targeted by missiles this month alone, following a 50-day pause on the attacks.

Moscow has increased its attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks while bracing itself for Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

But, this series of missiles was particularly devastating, because Kyiv was attacked from the north, south and east with 18 air, sea and land-based missiles.

Miraculously though, no fatalities have been reported yet.

Still, as the British ambassador to Ukraine, Dame Melinda Simmons, tweeted: “A full on aerial attack on Kyiv last night, pretty intense.

“Bangs and shaking walls are not an easy night. Hope everyone is OK.”

A full on aerial attack on Kyiv last night, pretty intense. Bangs and shaking walls are not an easy night. Hope everyone is ok. — Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) May 16, 2023

The head of the Ukrainian capital’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, also said the attack was “the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time”.

But, he said “preliminary information” shows most of these were “destroyed”, leaving rocket debris across the city.

Six of the missiles were allegedly Kinzhal hypersonic missiles – those which exceed the speed of sound by five times – which Moscow previously claimed could not be defeated by any air defence system.

Officials think Moscow wants to exhaust Ukraine’s air defence systems through its barrage of attacks.

Here’s a round-up of what the overnight attack looked like in photos:

The picture shows an explosion over Kyiv during a Russian missile strike early on May 16, 2023. SERGEI SUPINSKY via Getty Images

Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 16, 2023. GLEB GARANICH via Reuters

A flash from the explosion of a missile illuminates the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 16, 2023. GLEB GARANICH via Reuters

Firefighters work at a site of a vehicle parking area damaged by remains of Russian missiles, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 16, 2023. STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAI via Reuters

Firefighters work at a site of a vehicle parking area damaged by remains of Russian missiles, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 16, 2023. STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAI via Reuters

And footage of the events as they unfolded, shared on Twitter: