via Associated Press

Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are now “poorly trained” and “reliant on antiquated equipment”, according to British intelligence.

In its latest update on the war, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Vladimir Putin’s forces were similarly organised to how they were when the invasion was launched 446 days ago.

Advertisement

The MoD said it still likely consisted of over 200,000 personnel organised into around 70 combat regiments and brigades divided into five groups of forces, and still struggles with limited freedom to conduct air operations.

“However, in February 2022 it consisted of professional soldiers; was largely equipped with reasonably modern vehicles; and had been regularly exercised, aspiring to complex, joint operations,” the UK said.

“Now the force is mostly poorly trained mobilised reservists and increasingly reliant on antiquated equipment, with many of its units severely under-strength. It routinely only conducts very simple, infantry-based operations.

“Critically, it is unlikely that CGF has been able to generate a large, capable, mobile reserve to respond to emerging operational challenges.

Advertisement

The MoD added: “It is unlikely to be an organisation which will effectively cohere large-scale military effect along the 1,200 km front line under stress.”

It came as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin on his first visit to the country since the invasion began.

The visit by Ukraine’s president on Sunday comes as he seeks further arms deliveries and funds to rebuild what has been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.

A Luftwaffe jet flew Zelenskyy to the German capital from Rome, where he had met on Saturday with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

On the eve of his arrival — which is taking place amid tight security — the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros (£2.3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.