The UK Definitely Didn't Win Eurovision, But Fans Are Still Super Proud Of Mae Muller

Mae Muller has won a wave of support from Eurovision fans after a disappointing night for the UK at the Song Contest.
The singer finished second from bottom with 24 points on the leaderboard after performing her song I Wrote A Song at the Song Contest held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine on Saturday night.
While Mae may not have continued to UK’s Eurovision resurgence following Sam Ryder’s success at the 2022 event, where he placed second and achieved the UK’s best result in 24 years, she still had the support of the public.
In keeping with the uptempo production and sassy themes of her entry, Mae’s performance saw her singing in front of a colourful backdrop, including distorted projections of her own face.
Ultimately, it was Sweden’s Loreen with her song Tattoo, who won the competition with 583 points on the leaderboard, with the UK securing just 24 points.
However, fans have voiced their support for Mae’s efforts on social media...
The London-born singer-songwriter was already an established figure on the UK music scene before being selected as our Eurovision representative and also supported Little Mix on their LM5 arena tour.
Like Sam Ryder’s Space Man, I Wrote A Song has already enjoyed much UK radio airplay, and has already peaked at number 30 in the Official Charts – a position which is expected to increase following her Eurovision performance.