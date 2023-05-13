The UK Definitely Didn't Win Eurovision, But Fans Are Still Super Proud Of Mae Muller

United Kingdom Eurovisioentrant Mae Muller Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

Mae Muller has won a wave of support from Eurovision fans after a disappointing night for the UK at the Song Contest.

The singer finished second from bottom with 24 points on the leaderboard after performing her song I Wrote A Song at the Song Contest held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine on Saturday night.

While Mae may not have continued to UK’s Eurovision resurgence following Sam Ryder’s success at the 2022 event, where he placed second and achieved the UK’s best result in 24 years, she still had the support of the public.

In keeping with the uptempo production and sassy themes of her entry, Mae’s performance saw her singing in front of a colourful backdrop, including distorted projections of her own face.

Ultimately, it was Sweden’s Loreen with her song Tattoo, who won the competition with 583 points on the leaderboard, with the UK securing just 24 points.

However, fans have voiced their support for Mae’s efforts on social media...

Aww poor mae, she deserved higher than that #Eurovision — Jo Townsend (@lovelywordsbyjo) May 13, 2023

Poor Mae. Not deserved. She did us proud and we still STAN. She’ll have a cracking career if she carries on bringing out absolute bops. Bit sad as it is the first negative thing to happen all week. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/oVLn3ZwaIl — Christopher Golds (@chrisgolds) May 13, 2023

I'm gutted for Mae Muller... "I wrote a song" is a great jam 😅

#Eurovision2023 #EUROVISION — Lightning Handsome (@lightning_hands) May 13, 2023

I feel so sorry for Mae 😩 It wasn’t the best song but certainly better than a lot of the ones that got more points! And we’ve put on an amazing show overall tonight! #Eurovision — Laura Davidson (@lovelylaurajd) May 13, 2023

Mae deserved so much more. She was such an advocate for Eurovision and so enthusiastic.

I guessed bottom left column or top of right - I was wrong. She’ll be my top 10 #Eurovision — Jamie Ryan (@JamievRyan) May 13, 2023

The London-born singer-songwriter was already an established figure on the UK music scene before being selected as our Eurovision representative and also supported Little Mix on their LM5 arena tour.

