Police investigating the disappearance of Hertfordshire University student Joy Morgan have admitted they fear she “may have come to harm.”
The 21-year-old, who was last seen in east London on Boxing Day, was a second-year student studying midwifery.
At a press conference on Friday, Hertfordshire Police Detective Karena Thomas said: “We are remaining really open minded about how and why Joy may have gone missing, she may have opted to take time out in which case I would appeal to her to get in touch with us.
“However, we also need to consider the context in which Joy has gone missing, and given the sudden nature of her disappearance and non-contact with her friends, family and the fellow worshippers at her church, at this stage we have to consider that she may have come to harm.”
Thomas confirmed the police are treating the disappearance as suspicious.
Morgan is black, of slim build, around 5ft 5 tall, with black, afro-style hair which she often covers with a scarf. She also wears glasses.
As part of the investigation, officers are keen to trace a highly distinctive Honda that Morgan regularly travels in (pictured above). The vehicle’s owner has been identified and spoken to but it is believed that the vehicle is linked to Morgan’s disappearance.
Her family have appealed for her safe return, issuing a statement saying: “We love you, we miss you. It doesn’t matter what has happened, just come home.”
Neither Morgan’s bank cards or mobile phone have been used since she vanished.
A 40-year-old man detained on suspicion of her murder was released under investigation earlier this month.