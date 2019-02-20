Hertfordshire Constabulary Joy Morgan has not been seen since Boxing Day

Police investigating the disappearance of Hertfordshire University student Joy Morgan have admitted they fear she “may have come to harm.”

The 21-year-old, who was last seen in east London on Boxing Day, was a second-year student studying midwifery.

At a press conference on Friday, Hertfordshire Police Detective Karena Thomas said: “We are remaining really open minded about how and why Joy may have gone missing, she may have opted to take time out in which case I would appeal to her to get in touch with us.