Missing You Star Rosalind Eleazar Reveals How She Really Feels About That Divisive Ending

Rosalind Eleazar in Missing You Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Missing You.

Missing You star Rosalind Eleazar has weighed in on the Netfix drama’s polarising ending.

The Slow Horses actor takes the lead in the streaming giant’s latest adaptation of one of Harlan Coben’s mystery novels, which centres around Kat, a woman whose life is turned upside down when she spots her ex – who had been missing for more than a decade – on a dating app.

After a series of Harlan Coben-esque twists, the story ends with Rosalind’s character discovering that her ex was responsible for the death of her late father.

In Missing You’s final moments, a devastated Kat sits down on the bed, with her ex extending his hand towards her, at which point the show comes to an abrupt end.

Rosalind Eleazar and Ashley Walters in the final episode of Missing You Netflix

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Rosalind admitted there had been a lot of debates about whether to end the show in the same way as the book, which leaves things ambiguous.

“In the book, it basically ends the way we also ended it, but there was a lot of talk about how it should end,” she explained, admitting she was “more on the side of keeping it open”.

“There’s a final hand moment at the end and I thought, I dunno whether I feel that that’s too quick. That’s just so heavy,” Rosalind revealed. “Your fiancé’s killed your dad. It’s too much to process.

“However, I also do like that you can interpret her sort of touching his hand at the end as, ‘I can’t deal with this just now’.”

When it came to acting out that final scene, the British star said she preferred not to know what came next for Kat.

She said: “I actually came to the conclusion that I didn’t think it was important to know whether she was going to forgive him. I found it was more helpful for me to not have anything concrete.

“It was more fun to play and I think it makes it more believable because we rarely know where we’re going in life. I like when things aren’t fully resolved. It’s far more interesting than when it is tied neatly in a bow.”

While we can probably assume there won’t be any more from Missing You in the future, fans of the show do still have plenty to be excited about in the year ahead.

A Spanish-language adaptation of Harlan Coben’s book Caught is coming to Netflix later this year, while Lazarus – an original show co-produced by the author – is also in the works at Amazon Prime, starring Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy and Alexandra Roach.