Mission: Impossible 7 Shuts Down Production Due To Positive Covid-19 Result

Production on the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel has been shut down after a member of the crew tested positive for Covid-19. Until recently, Mission: Impossible 7 had been filming in the UK, but this has been put on pause for the next two weeks to allow “those involved” to self-isolate. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a production spokesperson said: “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until 14 June, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Levisham earlier this year

Mission: Impossible 7 has been hit with several roadblocks since it began production last year, when it became one of the first major films to shut down filming completely due to the pandemic. Tom Cruise had been filming in Italy when coronavirus was spreading there in February 2020, prompting producers to put the film on ice. After resuming shooting towards the end of last year, the film made headlines once again after audio footage of the actor shouting and swearing at crew members for not following Covid restrictions was posted online.

Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Tom Cruise filming Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome last year