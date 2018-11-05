A new statue of Liverpool striker Mo Salah has left fans chuckling – thanks to the fact it looks more like ’70s singer Leo Sayer.
The statue was unveiled in Salah’s home country, Egypt, at the Sharm el Sheikh World Youth Forum over the weekend.
It (allegedly…) depicts the Anfield star doing a goal celebration, with his arms facing the sky.
However, it didn’t take long for Twitter users to suggest the sculptor may have accidentally paid tribute to another legend instead:
And it’s not just Sayer who the statue bears a resemblance to – other fans have likened it to Marv from ‘Home Alone’ and cartoon characters Beavis and Butthead:
Of course, it’s not a conversation about bad football-related statues without mentioning the now infamous bust of Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled in March 2017.
What happened to that work of art, you ask? It was destroyed. Eeek.