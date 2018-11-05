A new statue of Liverpool striker Mo Salah has left fans chuckling – thanks to the fact it looks more like ’70s singer Leo Sayer.

The statue was unveiled in Salah’s home country, Egypt, at the Sharm el Sheikh World Youth Forum over the weekend.

It (allegedly…) depicts the Anfield star doing a goal celebration, with his arms facing the sky.

However, it didn’t take long for Twitter users to suggest the sculptor may have accidentally paid tribute to another legend instead: