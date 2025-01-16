'It's Complicated': Molly-Mae Breaks Silence On Tommy Fury Reunion Rumours

Molly-Mae Hague in Cannes last year via Associated Press

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed rumours that a reunion is on the cards for herself and ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island finalists met on the ITV2 dating show in 2019, and were together for five years before announcing last year that they had parted ways.

Advertisement

However, two weeks ago, the pair sparked rumours that they had reconciled, after they were reportedly spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party.

Asked about this at a Q&A for her new Amazon Prime reality show, BBC News quoted Molly-Mae as saying: “This is a whole new territory for me.

“Tommy and I, our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this break-up, with millions of eyes watching, it is hard, it is complicated.”

Advertisement

She also took the opportunity to shoot down speculation that the split has been any kind of publicity stunt, insisting: “That, for me, above everything, has been the most frustrating part.

“I wish it was a publicity stunt, because it would be a lot easier. Because going through all of this, with the turmoil of a break-up, has been incredibly hard.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury on Love Island in 2019 Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Advertisement

She continued: “I do see the comments, people saying this has obviously just been done ‘to launch her brand or a publicity stunt’, it’s very painful to read because it’s real life.

“Tommy and I have a baby together, and it’s very, very real and it’s a really hard thing that we’ve both gone through in the last six months.”

Earlier this week, Tommy spoke publicly for the first time about what led to himself and Molly-Mae splitting up.

Advertisement

“We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore,” he disclosed.

“Cheating was never a thing,” Tommy also insisted, branding rumours to the contrary “complete and utter bollocks”. “You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it.

“If you’re in the same spot as me, where you just think that it’s going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That’s the cycle of it.”

Advertisement

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023.

Help and support: