Molly-Mae Hague Addresses Criticism Over Comments About Success And Privilege

She explained how she has had criticisms levelled at her in the past regarding this attitude, but doubled down saying: “Technically, that is correct, we do have the same 24 hours in a day.

“We do all come back from different backgrounds and financial situations, but if you want something enough, you can achieve it.”

After a short clip from the interview went viral, Molly-Mae, who boasts 6.3 million followers on Instagram, faced accusations that her views were “tone deaf” and “Thatcherite”.