Molly-Mae Hague Addresses Criticism Over Comments About Success And Privilege

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to criticism levelled at her after comments she made about success and privilege during a recent podcast interview.
The former Love Island star caused a stir when she appeared on Steven Barlett’s Diary of a CEO series, following her appointment as a creative director of clothing brand PrettyLittleThing.
Citing the popular adage that ‘Beyonce has the same 24 hours as us’ as a motivator to just get things done, the social media influencer said: “You have one life, it’s up to you what you do with it...I’ve worked my absolute arse off to get where I am today.”
She explained how she has had criticisms levelled at her in the past regarding this attitude, but doubled down saying: “Technically, that is correct, we do have the same 24 hours in a day.
“We do all come back from different backgrounds and financial situations, but if you want something enough, you can achieve it.”
After a short clip from the interview went viral, Molly-Mae, who boasts 6.3 million followers on Instagram, faced accusations that her views were “tone deaf” and “Thatcherite”.
She has now responded to the controversy via her representative, who insisted her comments were in relation to her own experience.
They said in a statement (via The Sun): “If you listen to the full conversation and interview, Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself.
“This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success. Molly refers to a quote which says ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce’. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.
“Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation. She can only speak of her own experience.”
Molly Mae’s rep said she acknowledges “everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds” but her comments were “in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life”.
The statement continued: “Social media users have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as ‘if you are homeless buy a house’ and ‘if you are poor be poor’.
“These are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation.”
Steven Bartlett, whose podcast Molly-Mae made the comments on, defended the star and said she faced a “double standard” as a young and successful woman, noting that his male guests did not have to “tip toe” around their successes.
The entrepreneur, who is is the latest addition to the hit BBC show Dragons’ Den, wrote on Twitter: “Molly Mae did an interview on my podcast, yesterday a soundbite from that interview went viral, she trended No.1 on Twitter, every newspaper covered it and MPs weighed in.
“I’ve had male guests say what she said. No one cared. But when Molly says it, she’s crucified? Crazy.
“I’ve become very aware of the double standard that successful women face. If I interview a man, he can brag about money, take full credit for his success and talk about his cars?
“If I interview a successful women, she’s got to tip toe around her success and watch her words? Gender issues aside, the standard we hold Molly Mae to as a 22 year-old that’s figuring out the world is absolutely outrageous.”
Molly Mae found fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, where she coupled up with boxer Tommy Fury.
The pair finished in second place on the ITV2 reality show, and have gone on to forge a lasting relationship, as well as becoming one of the show’s biggest success stories.
Molly Mae, who was an influencer prior to appearing on Love Island, was named creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing in August last year, with her salary reported to stand at seven figures.