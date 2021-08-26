Love Island's Molly-Mae Inadvertently Inspires Hilarious New Meme With Cartier Bracelet Reveal

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague inadvertently inspired a brand new Twitter meme when she revealed she’d bought herself an expensive bracelet as a treat.
The social media influencer has become one of the most successful Islanders since leaving the villa two years ago, racking up almost 7.5 million followers across her Instagram and YouTube accounts and collaborating with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing on multiple occasions.
Earlier this week, she revealed on TikTok that she’d just signed “signed the biggest deal of my career so far” – later confirmed to be her appointment as Pretty Little Thing’s new creative director – which apparently “called for one thing”.
That “one thing” turned out to be a new Cartier bracelet, thought to be worth around £37,000.
Molly-Mae also posted a close-up of her new purchase on Instagram, noting she’d bought it as a “well done” to herself.
It didn’t take long before people on Twitter started sharing their own versions of a “well done” present to themselves – and let’s just say there wasn’t a Cartier bangle in sight…
Molly-Mae finished as the runner up of Love Island’s fifth series in 2019, alongside boxer Tommy Fury.
She and Tommy have remained together since leaving the villa, shooting down rumours that they’d split earlier this month, after their followers noticed they hadn’t been in one another’s recent social media posts.
The most recent series of Love Island came to an end on Monday night, with Millie and Liam crowned this year’s champions, marking the first time neither member of the winning couple had been in the villa since day one.
Love Island is expected to return to our screens for its eighth season in summer 2022.