Love Island's Molly-Mae Inadvertently Inspires Hilarious New Meme With Cartier Bracelet Reveal

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague inadvertently inspired a brand new Twitter meme when she revealed she’d bought herself an expensive bracelet as a treat.

The social media influencer has become one of the most successful Islanders since leaving the villa two years ago, racking up almost 7.5 million followers across her Instagram and YouTube accounts and collaborating with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing on multiple occasions.

Earlier this week, she revealed on TikTok that she’d just signed “signed the biggest deal of my career so far” – later confirmed to be her appointment as Pretty Little Thing’s new creative director – which apparently “called for one thing”.

That “one thing” turned out to be a new Cartier bracelet, thought to be worth around £37,000.