ITV has shared the voting figures for this year’s Love Island final.

Monday night’s finale saw Millie and Liam crowned the champions of Love Island 2021, with Millie ultimately choosing to share the £50,000 prize money with her new boyfriend.

On Tuesday afternoon, ITV posted the full voting stats for the final on their website, revealing that Millie and Liam were securely the most popular couple among those who cast their vote.

According to ITV, Millie and Liam had 42.8% in the first round of voting between Sunday and Monday, which fell ever so slightly to 41.1% in the second round.