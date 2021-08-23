Love Island's Faye Tried To Tell Teddy's Brothers Her Outburst 'Wasn't That Bad', And Things Got A Bit Awks

Love Island surprised the remaining four couples with a visit from home in Sunday night’s episode.

The arrival of family and friends meant the Islanders not only got to have a reunion with their loved ones from outside the villa, but also come face to face with their partner’s nearest and dearest for the first time.

Fortunately for all concerned, it all went swimmingly – that is, until Faye Winter tried to downplay her previous outburst towards boyfriend Teddy Soares while meeting his brothers.

As you may recall, Faye came under fire when she shouted and swore at Teddy, after watching footage of him telling another Islander that he found her attractive while they were in Casa Amor together.

The scene in question has sparked more complaints to Ofcom than any other Love Island moment, with around 24,000 people contacting the TV watchdog about Faye’s behaviour.