Love Island's Faye Tried To Tell Teddy's Brothers Her Outburst 'Wasn't That Bad', And Things Got A Bit Awks

Love Island surprised the remaining four couples with a visit from home in Sunday night’s episode.
The arrival of family and friends meant the Islanders not only got to have a reunion with their loved ones from outside the villa, but also come face to face with their partner’s nearest and dearest for the first time.
Fortunately for all concerned, it all went swimmingly – that is, until Faye Winter tried to downplay her previous outburst towards boyfriend Teddy Soares while meeting his brothers.
As you may recall, Faye came under fire when she shouted and swore at Teddy, after watching footage of him telling another Islander that he found her attractive while they were in Casa Amor together.
The scene in question has sparked more complaints to Ofcom than any other Love Island moment, with around 24,000 people contacting the TV watchdog about Faye’s behaviour.
While sitting down with his brothers in Sunday’s instalment of Love Island, Teddy reflected on their relationship, including the recent decision for them to officially become boyfriend and girlfriend.
Teddy’s brother Sidney said watching their relationship develop had been “like a natural progression”, to which he then said: “Now, after the whole explosion…”
“I wasn’t that bad, though, was I?” Faye then interjected, with a smile.
“You were terrible, you were terrible,” Teddy’s other brother Carlos told her. “You were really bad.”
“You were very bad, yeah,” Sidney then agreed.
“Yeah, I am really sorry about that, that was awful,” Faye then told Teddy’s brothers.
“Bad is an understatement,” Sidney then told a grimacing Faye.
Four couples now remain in the Love Island villa ahead of Monday night’s final, in which one of them will be crowned this year’s winners.
Find out who the public chooses in the Love Island finale at 9pm on ITV2.