Faye's Love Island Outburst Becomes One Of Ofcom's Most Complained-About Moments Of 2021

Faye Winter’s recent outburst at Teddy Soares on Love Island has become one of the most complained-about TV moments of the year so far, after Ofcom was flooded with complaints. The TV watchdog has confirmed it has received almost 25,000 complaints about the episode shown last Friday, which saw a row break out when the Islanders were shown footage of each other in a challenge. Faye flew into an expletive-laden rage at Teddy after she saw a video of him telling Clarisse Juliette – who has since left the show – that he was attracted to her, while they were together in Casa Amor.

ITV Faye flew into a rage after the challenge

Ofcom said the vast majority of the 24,763 complaints they had received related to the behaviour of a contestant following the Mad Movies challenge. An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We’ve received a high volume of complaints about last week’s Love Island, which is consistent with a trend of growing complaints about high-profile TV shows. “We are carefully assessing the complaints we’ve received, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”