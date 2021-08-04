Love Island's Casa Amor Twists Break Show's Ofcom Complaints Record

Love Island has set itself a new Ofcom complaints record after its controversial Casa Amor week. Between 27 July and 2 August, the TV watchdog received over 5,000 complaints about the ITV2 reality show, most of them accusing the series of causing “unnecessary distress” to the contestants. According to Metro, the majority of the 4,330 complaints Ofcom received about the 28 July episode related to the postcard that was sent back to the original girls in the main villa, showing what the boys were alleged to have been up to in Casa Amor.

ITV The girls received a postcard from producers about what the boys had been up to at Casa Amor

Viewers said it was “misleading and caused unnecessary distress”, especially as it had unfairly suggested that Teddy Soares had cheated on Faye Winter with Clarisse Juliette. Producers chose to show the girls a photo of him and Clarisse kissing, upsetting Faye who didn’t have the context that it happened during a game of dares and that he had actually been sleeping on a daybed outside. Those who complained to Ofcom said the postcard “was misleading and caused unnecessary distress”. Nearly 700 complaints were also made after the recoupling two days later, which saw Teddy left single as a result of the postcard.

ITV Teddy and Faye on Love Island