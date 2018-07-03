Overnight, the episode resulted in over 600 complaints and by Tuesday morning, this number had shot up to 2,525.

An Ofcom spokespersonsaid: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

The clip revealed that Jack was living with his ex Ellie Jones in Casa Amor, but producers omitted footage of him declaring his love for Dani, and sleeping outside to avoid sharing a bed with another woman.

Thankfully, Monday night’s episode saw Dani and Jack (who are favourites to win the series, by the way) reunited when a recoupling took place.

The pair chose to remain together but many of the other Islanders swapped partners.

The most devastating moment of the episode came as Josh Denzel recoupled with Kazimir Crossley.