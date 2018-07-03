‘Love Island’ viewers have contacted Ofcom in droves to complain about Sunday night’s episode, which saw Dani Dyer left inconsolable after being shown a video of boyfriend Jack Fincham.
Overnight, the episode resulted in over 600 complaints and by Tuesday morning, this number had shot up to 2,525.
An Ofcom spokespersonsaid: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”
The clip revealed that Jack was living with his ex Ellie Jones in Casa Amor, but producers omitted footage of him declaring his love for Dani, and sleeping outside to avoid sharing a bed with another woman.
Thankfully, Monday night’s episode saw Dani and Jack (who are favourites to win the series, by the way) reunited when a recoupling took place.
The pair chose to remain together but many of the other Islanders swapped partners.
The most devastating moment of the episode came as Josh Denzel recoupled with Kazimir Crossley.
His former partner, Georgia Steel, had remained faithful during their separation and had no idea he’d found somebody else.
Georgia will remain in the villa as a singleton and Wes Nelson was also left flying solo when Megan Barton-Hanson returned from Casa Amor with a new man.
Tuesday’s episode will feature the aftermath of the dramatic recoupling and while we count down the hours until it airs, we’re going to just continue howling at these amazing tweets about the episode.