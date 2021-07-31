Love Island Fans Had A Lot To Say About That Dramatic Recoupling

Having previously left fans furious with a frustrating cliffhanger, Love Island bosses had some making up to do as the recoupling continued on Friday. But after airing what might have been the most dramatic post-Casa Amor episode ever, we think they might be forgiven. Social media was awash with reaction as the boys returned from the second villa and viewers discovered who had decided to stay loyal to their original partner, and who had strayed.

ITV Liam stuck with Millie, but that didn't mean there wasn't any drama – far from it

Liam Reardon returned to reunite with Millie Court, despite kissing Lillie Haynes and sharing a bed with her. However, there was no happy ending for the couple, as Lillie was brought into the main villa and soon gave her side of the story.

The moment of truth for Millie and Liam 😲 #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/kKklrTh6nc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2021

Fans couldn’t get enough of Lillie exposing what actually happened at Casa Amor

Large up the producers for giving Lillie the mic because Liam would have fully gotten away with it. Dastardly #loveIsland — ade onibada (@SincerelyAde) July 30, 2021

LILLIE KNOWS THE ASSIGNMENT. This is jaw-droppingly good reality TV. Poor Millie. #LoveIsland — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) July 30, 2021

It’s been an hour and I’ve watched this clip about 50 times now. The way Lillie came in to start fire. One of the best Casa Amor recouplings #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/4JPhYapwEq — waqas (@WAQA5MAN500R) July 30, 2021

Lillie when she walked in the villa #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/GqE354a64j — Ash (@ashindestad) July 30, 2021

i can’t believe they brought the girls into the villa JUST to expose liam #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/6jVv3JxbPV — Ellie Ireland (@els_ireland02) July 30, 2021

And they were absolutely not here for Liam trying to cover his tracks

Liam is such a LIAR they need to RUN THE GOD DAMN TAPES. What is this Horrible Histories retelling of the story?#loveisland — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) July 30, 2021

The way men can LIE you know Millie’s gonna be able to watch the same episodes we’ve been watching once she leaves the villa??? #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 30, 2021

Not Liam bare-faced lying to Millie like there isn’t witnesses 🥴🥴 #LoveIsland — LJ Honey (@dayswithlay) July 30, 2021

I am more angry at Liam for coming back single and LYING to Millie than I would be if he’d come back with Lillie #LoveIsland — Samuel McManus-Maxwell (@samuelmcmax) July 30, 2021

The way Kaz Kamwi dealt with Tyler Cruickshank after he recoupled won high praise

The way kaz handles the recoupling situation and speaks to tyler is an art form 👑 #LoveIsland — Amie Johnston (@AmieeeJ) July 31, 2021

The way Kaz dealt with Tyler tho… 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LoveIsland — Margaretta Allotey ⚜️ (@MayahAllotey) July 31, 2021

Kaz is giving it to Tyler with both barrels and IT IS AMAZING #loveisland — Ed Gleave (@EdHotTV) July 30, 2021

This episode was so insane but that I forgot how well Kaz dealt with Tyler 👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿 #LoveIsland — vic (@victoriasanusi) July 30, 2021

People are still furious at producers for stitching Teddy Soares up with that postcard, especially as it meant Faye Winter then recoupled with Sam Jackson

I'm really hurt w/ Faye's recoupling because she did so with the incorrect information. Teddy is so confused. This plot twist is giving me romantic tragedy #LoveIsland — Tobí Rachel (@TobiRachel_) July 30, 2021

Teddy is such a genuine kind guy comforting Faye after the recoupling the producers really did them dirty #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/KoF42rS3TD — Grace (@Gracelbx) July 30, 2021

Teddy coming back alone after sleeping outside and getting that reaction is so cruel. Feel so bad for him right now. This stitch up isn’t fair. Storylines over feelings it seems. #LoveIsland — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) July 30, 2021

You all better not forget teddy when voting on Sunday this time #loveIslandpic.twitter.com/vVn6xRtFSt — cinnaliya (@cinnaliya) July 30, 2021

The way Teddy came back holding Faye’s toy dog got everyone in the feels

The whole UK when Teddy put Faye’s dog toy on the floor #loveisland#LoveIslandUKpic.twitter.com/b4oevmC59K — chessie (@Homememes) July 30, 2021

Me sat at home waiting for Faye and Teddy to get back together #loveislandpic.twitter.com/ciEugBaAvj — Em 🐝 (@Emm1ep) July 30, 2021

me watching teddy walk in alone, holding faye’s bear </3 #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/hqw496dMGP — liz (@rashfordsgf) July 30, 2021

And everyone is willing them to get back together so we can give them what they deserve

Faye & Teddy are winning this. They deserve it too. I really do think this has been a true development course for the both of them #LoveIsland — OLONI BABY (@Oloni) July 30, 2021

Faye and Teddy argue like they’ve been married for 30 years, I want them to get back together and win 😭 they’re all of our parents #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 30, 2021

Me waiting for Sunday’s ep not having any idea wether Faye and Teddy will patch things up and win #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/bk8qTnb89d — godamast (@godamast1) July 30, 2021

And at the end of the episode, those who complained the series had been slow compared to previous ones reassessed their opinions

Me: this series of Love Island is quite slow :/

Me the second there is intense drama: pic.twitter.com/aVqmmdlMd7 — Elise Bell™️ (@eliseybell) July 30, 2021

This series really has gone from 0-100 #LoveIsland — Rianne Ison (@rianne_ison) July 30, 2021

Unreal scenes from the love island producers there great comeback from this dead series — Rowley (@joerowley17) July 30, 2021

Kudos to ITV, this is what we’ve been waiting for all series. Pure chaos #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/ZEoD3GeqL7 — Nat X (@njb1510x) July 30, 2021