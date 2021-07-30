Love Island producers promised fans a dramatic recoupling on Thursday night – but what they got was half a recoupling, and they are not happy.
Viewers of the ITV2 reality show were left furious after the most recent episode did not reveal all the Islanders’ decisions following the Casa Amor twist.
Instead, there was 45 minutes of action from both villas and only 15 minutes of the recoupling ceremony, which then ended on a cliffhanger.
Fans saw Toby Aromolaran return to the villa to be coupled up with newcomer Mary Bedford, leaving Abigail Rawlings single, while Chloe Burrows and Hugo Hammond found new romantic partners.
Chloe decided to recouple with newcomer Dale Mehmet, while Hugo chose to return to the villa with Amy Day.
However, the biggest decisions with the most potential for drama were left out of the episode, with bosses deciding to air them on Friday instead.
Needless to say, that didn’t go down well on Twitter...
Friday’s show will see Liam Reardon forced to choose between original partner Millie Court and Lillie Haynes, who has he has been getting to know in Casa Amor.
Liam shared a kiss with Lillie on Thursday night, despite his blossoming romance with Millie back in the main villa.
The future also looks uncertain for Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, after the main villa was sent a picture postcard depicting what their partners had been up to while living in Casa Amor.
Viewers took issue with the fact producers had painted Teddy in a bad light by choosing to show the girls a photo of him and Clarisse Juliette kissing during a game of dares.
This upset Faye, as she believed he had not remained loyal to her, when in actual fact, he has been sleeping outside on the day beds, and has admitted how much he misses Faye.
She has since been getting to know new boy Sam Jackson, with fans fearing Teddy could now be left single when he returns to the villa.
Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2.