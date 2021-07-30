Love Island producers promised fans a dramatic recoupling on Thursday night – but what they got was half a recoupling, and they are not happy. Viewers of the ITV2 reality show were left furious after the most recent episode did not reveal all the Islanders’ decisions following the Casa Amor twist. Instead, there was 45 minutes of action from both villas and only 15 minutes of the recoupling ceremony, which then ended on a cliffhanger.

ITV Toby returned to the villa with Mary

Fans saw Toby Aromolaran return to the villa to be coupled up with newcomer Mary Bedford, leaving Abigail Rawlings single, while Chloe Burrows and Hugo Hammond found new romantic partners. Chloe decided to recouple with newcomer Dale Mehmet, while Hugo chose to return to the villa with Amy Day.

However, the biggest decisions with the most potential for drama were left out of the episode, with bosses deciding to air them on Friday instead. Needless to say, that didn’t go down well on Twitter...

The whole of the UK watching that Love Island ending pic.twitter.com/VMRYKVqSkv — Shannon Johns (@ShazMarieJohns) July 29, 2021

me w aiting an hour for a recoupling that will just be left on a cliffhanger smh #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/BZJtMYlG35 — isabella ･:*:･ﾟ★｡･:*:･ﾟ☆ (@wheelerpaladin) July 29, 2021

What’s actually the point in showing HALF of the recoupling? They could’ve easily just made this an 80 minute episode like why? #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 29, 2021

Love Island trailers: recoupling!!!



The editors knowing they're ending on a cliffhanger as usual: pic.twitter.com/0kjkCgoEdV — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) July 29, 2021

Oh fuck right off, ending it like that #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/4zsknhTEOp — kate 🦋 (@katelatemate11) July 29, 2021

I actually thought the producers wouldn’t leave us on a cliffhanger, but who am I??? Ofcourse they will #loveislandpic.twitter.com/pc50O3XQBX — Sophie💗 (@SL8134) July 29, 2021

Producers leaving the recoupling on a cliffhanger #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/3Hq1vjM3sA — Gooner674 (@k_82917) July 29, 2021

#LoveIsland ending on another cliffhanger when they know full well we’d be watching tomorrow anyway pic.twitter.com/OplvZs7iFQ — Tegan Crate (@TeganCrate) July 29, 2021

Half hour left? They’re going to leave it on a cliffhanger I’m SCREAMINGGGGG #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/A04kdH3Ypc — sham (@shamxoxxx) July 29, 2021

Petition to get love island sued for ending a episode half way through a re-coupling #loveIsland — SB 🧚🏽‍♀️⚡️ (@shanboykott1) July 29, 2021

that ending and no trailer for tomorrow ? #loveislandpic.twitter.com/IkT4KGfTd6 — christina (@christinacliff_) July 29, 2021

Should be reporting to the police for how criminal it is not showing all of the recoupling #loveislandpic.twitter.com/pAmMBN2zQm — G🧚🏼‍♂️💖✨ (@Gracekavanagh01) July 29, 2021

what we all look like thinking we'd get this recoupling tonight #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/CG3nYRFnnA — juliet- (@julietb01) July 29, 2021

can’t believe i have to wait a whole 23 hrs for the rest of the recoupling, the disrespect😔 #loveisland — anya🐘 (@_anniemorris_) July 29, 2021

Friday’s show will see Liam Reardon forced to choose between original partner Millie Court and Lillie Haynes, who has he has been getting to know in Casa Amor. Liam shared a kiss with Lillie on Thursday night, despite his blossoming romance with Millie back in the main villa.

ITV Lillie and Liam kissed ahead of the recoupling