Love Island Fans Demand Justice For Teddy After He's Stitched Up By Casa Amor's Postcard Twist

Love Island fans have demanded justice for Teddy Soares who they believe has been stitched up by the show’s latest twist.

The last few days have seen the original couples split up, with the boys getting to know a new group of girls in Casa Amor, and the girls staying in the main villa with a new group of boys.

Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV2 reality series saw the girls in the main villa sent a picture postcard depicting what their partners had been up to while living in Casa Amor.

The photos showed the lads kissing or snuggling with the new arrivals.

And while some of the lads have been less than loyal to their original partners since being in Casa Amor, viewers took issue with the fact producers had painted Teddy in a bad light by choosing to show the girls a photo of him and Clarisse Juliette kissing during a game of dares.