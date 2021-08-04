Love Island fans made their feelings very clear after two couples gave their romances second chances in the latest recoupling.
Tuesday night’s episode saw Millie Court stick with Liam Reardon despite his indiscretions with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor, while Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran also rekindled things.
Millie decided to remain coupled up with Liam after he made a public declaration of his feelings after singer Mabel had performed at a party in the villa.
“I’ve got something I want to say. I’ve been told I need to go big or go home,” he said.
“You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you.
“It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more.
“I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on but I’ve found that and so much more in you.
“I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel.”
Millie later admitted in the Beach Hut that she was “annoyed at myself for thinking it’s cute”.
“I know that no speech is gonna make me jump back in his arms, but it’s a step in the right direction. Not enough, but cute,” she said.
Millie then opted to recouple with him at the end of the episode, but told him he had not been completely forgiven for cheating on her in Casa Amor.
Fans were not happy to see Liam had managed to thaw Millie’s feelings towards him...
Meanwhile, Chloe opted to reform her pairing with Toby.
The pair had previously separated after Toby dumped Chloe for Abigail Rawlings and he had since coupled up with Mary Bedford.
Fans were feeling pretty conflicted about seeing them back together...
Elsewhere, a number of couples chose to stick together, including Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi and Matt McNabb, Clarisse Juliette and Tyler Cruickshank and Amy Day and Hugo Hammond.
Faye Winter recoupled with Teddy Soares, leaving Sam Jackson to be picked by Mary after she was unable to pick Toby. Abigail also picked Dale Mehmet.
Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9pm ITV2 and ITV Hub.