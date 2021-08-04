Love Island fans made their feelings very clear after two couples gave their romances second chances in the latest recoupling. Tuesday night’s episode saw Millie Court stick with Liam Reardon despite his indiscretions with Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor, while Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran also rekindled things. Millie decided to remain coupled up with Liam after he made a public declaration of his feelings after singer Mabel had performed at a party in the villa.

ITV Millie picked Liam in the recoupling

“I’ve got something I want to say. I’ve been told I need to go big or go home,” he said. “You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you. “It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more. “I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on but I’ve found that and so much more in you. “I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel.”

Liam's really shooting his shot for Millie Moo 💘 #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/5aVF3n887Y — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 3, 2021

Millie later admitted in the Beach Hut that she was “annoyed at myself for thinking it’s cute”. “I know that no speech is gonna make me jump back in his arms, but it’s a step in the right direction. Not enough, but cute,” she said. Millie then opted to recouple with him at the end of the episode, but told him he had not been completely forgiven for cheating on her in Casa Amor. Fans were not happy to see Liam had managed to thaw Millie’s feelings towards him...

This has been way too easy for Liam, they need to bring in a man that’s 6’8 for Millie to scatter everything #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) August 3, 2021

If Millie is taking Liam back I hope it's specifically to win the 50k and take steal it for herself #loveislandpic.twitter.com/JFvcV54BnK — YasMeiLei (@YasMei5) August 3, 2021

At this point Clarisse should have interrupted Millie picking Liam and announcing that she too kissed him with another girl that wasn’t Lillie. That would of been chefs kiss. So many missed opportunities. #loveislandpic.twitter.com/EGbDP8Ok78 — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) August 3, 2021

dunno if i’m more upset about millie and liam inevitably getting back together, or another stupid cliffhanger #loveislandpic.twitter.com/ZQQRRovdsO — molly mae’s carpet stain (@imloyalbabex) August 3, 2021

The only way Liam and Millie are allowed to get back together is if she promises to steal the 50K from him in the final #loveIslandpic.twitter.com/0OZFAzph2P — wormz (@wormz35862461) August 3, 2021

Me watching Millie and Liam start getting back together like I haven’t seen exactly this play out a million times in relationships including my own since I learned what dating was. #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/6HtBAfoW3B — Dan Layton (@DanielJLayton) August 3, 2021

Me wondering why Millie is going to take back Liam #loveIslandpic.twitter.com/PD9z76N4Y2 — Oliver (@Oliver08674901) August 3, 2021

Me watching Millie basically take Liam back 🙄 #loveislandpic.twitter.com/0czkf2yuT2 — elz 🌹 (@_CrashBandic00t) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Chloe opted to reform her pairing with Toby. The pair had previously separated after Toby dumped Chloe for Abigail Rawlings and he had since coupled up with Mary Bedford.

ITV Chloe and Toby have rekindled their romance

Fans were feeling pretty conflicted about seeing them back together...

Chloe is really going to take Toby back 🤦🏿‍♀️😔 #LoveIsland — Chloe 'Clo Clo' (@thatgirlcloclo) August 3, 2021

nah im actually begging chloe not to take toby back 🤣😭 #LoveIsland — em 🍒 #streamiconic (@cherrysval) August 3, 2021

i still canny believe toby and chloe are going back together absolute madness — fork spotted in kitchen (@beastcoastmac) August 4, 2021

Toby & Chloe back together 😂



A CANNY COPE 😂#loveislandpic.twitter.com/gIBUvbrKLt — Paula Johnston (@PJohnstonAuthor) August 3, 2021

At first i DESPISED the idea of Chloe & Toby together..but ngl i love them now PLS #LoveIsland — neve (@neve19493) August 3, 2021

Lowkey rooting for Chloe and Toby now- a chaotic journey and pair that belong together 😂 #loveisland — ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) August 3, 2021

It's actually so jokes that Chloe and Toby are back together. #loveisland — Antonia Layiwola (@ToniLay) August 3, 2021

Toby and Chloe getting back together isn’t a plot twist I was expecting at all😂😂😂😂 complete madness #LoveIsland — Mikateko (@Mika_Ngobeni) August 3, 2021

why am I SOOO happy that Chloe and Toby are back together #loveisland — G x (@gexrgiahobson) August 3, 2021

Elsewhere, a number of couples chose to stick together, including Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi and Matt McNabb, Clarisse Juliette and Tyler Cruickshank and Amy Day and Hugo Hammond.

The villa is full with brand new couples!



💞 Amy and Hugo

💞 Faye and Teddy

💞 Millie and Liam

💞 Kaz and Matthew

💞 Clarisse and Tyler

💞 Liberty and Jake

💞 Abi and Dale

💞 Mary and Sam

💞 Chloe and Toby#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 3, 2021