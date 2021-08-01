Love Island's Lillie Slams Liam For 'Misleading' Behaviour As Her Show Return Is Revealed

Love Island’s Lillie Haynes has slammed Liam Reardon for “misleading” her after choosing to stay coupled up with Millie Court. Lillie and Liam got to know each other while in Casa Amor on the ITV2 reality show, kissing and sharing a bed. However, she was stunned to find out he had decided to stay with Millie when he returned to the villa during Friday’s recoupling. Love Island fans later saw Lillie make a surprise appearance in the main villa and reveal that Liam had been unfaithful to Millie.

ITV Lillie, Liam and Millie on Love Island

After leaving the show, the trainee accountant told The Sun: “When I found out Liam hadn’t chosen me, I felt ­misled. He’d been giving me what I wanted to hear and I was convinced he was the one. “He made me feel as if I had a really strong chance of going back to the villa with him. He was very hands-on — we were like a couple in there. “So, I definitely thought I was going to get picked. When he chose to go back alone, I was shocked. “Then when I walked into the villa with the other girls, I didn’t like how Liam had Millie’s necklace and his arm around her after how he’d been with me. “It wouldn’t have been nice of me to stand there and let her be happy and lovey, thinking: ‘Oh, he’s come back’ when she was being mugged off.” Lillie said she “spoke up as one girl to another” and wanted to put a “question mark” in Millie’s head because she doubted whether Liam would reveal the full extent of their time together. Sunday night’s episode will see Lillie back on screen when she and Millie head out of the villa to discuss exactly what happened in Casa Amor.

ITV Lillie and Millie meet for a drink to discuss what happened at Casa Amor