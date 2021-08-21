Former Love Island star Liberty Poole has given her first interview since making the decision to leave the show. Liberty had been romantically linked with Jake Cornish since they entered the Love Island villa on day one, and remained in a relationship until their eventual split earlier this week. Since then, both Liberty and Jake made the decision to leave the villa, just days before this year’s winning couple is set to be crowned. Reflecting on the choices she made over the course of the series in an interview with The Sun, Liberty insisted that she stood by them all.

ITV/Shutterstock Liberty Poole in the Love Island villa

On the decision for Jake and herself to call time on their relationship, Liberty told the newspaper: “It might be different from a viewers’ perspective but I am happy I made the decision I did. “Even if [Jake] had said [he wanted to] give it a go there were already things in my mind that we weren’t right for each other. “If he had said, ‘Let’s give it a go,’ it would not have been the right decision. I made the right decision for the both of us so we could both go our separate ways.” After looking back over the issues that blighted her relationship with Jake, Liberty added: “I did the right thing.”

ITV Libert and Jake talked it out on their final date together