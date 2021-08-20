Details of former Love Island couple Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole’s final date on the show have been unveiled. Jake and Liberty had been together since their first day in the villa, but ended things earlier this week after she grew upset about comments he’d made about her and their relationship. Since then, it’s been rumoured that both Islanders have made the decision to leave the villa ahead of the final next week, though ITV has remained tight-lipped on whether this is the case. However, it has been confirmed that Jake and Liberty went on one final date together after their break-up, footage of which will be shown in Friday night’s episode.

ITV Libert and Jake on their final date together

Like the rest of the Islanders, Liberty and Jake were offered the opportunity for one last date, ultimately deciding it would be “silly not to go”. Together, they then took to the seas on a luxurious boat, with Jake telling his recent ex: “It’s a tricky one really. I didn’t think I’d be coming on a date with the one I thought was the one.” She then replied: “I don’t know what happened along the way but the spark just faded.” “On my behalf I felt the affection died out,” he explained. “That’s a big thing for me and that’s nothing against you as a person.” Liberty then told Jake that she “did fall in love” with him during their time in the villa, adding: “At one point I thought I had found the one but once the honeymoon passes you start seeing the cracks.” Upon returning to the villa, the two then gathered the rest of the Islanders to give them some news.

ITV Jake and Liberty return to the Love Island villa