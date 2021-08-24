Love Island's Olivia Attwood Reveals The Third Villa Viewers Never Get To See

Former Love Island finalist Olivia Attwood has revealed the show makes use of a third villa ahead of the final that viewers never get to see. The series three contestant told of how Islanders are packed off to a different residence while the garden of the main villa gets made over for the live finale. Speaking to OK! magazine, Olivia said the villa “turns into a constriction site” as the production team hurriedly transform the space, meaning the contestants need to be out of the way.

ITV The main Love Island villa is transformed ahead of the final

Olivia said that the other villa is “completely different” and smaller than the one used for the Casa Amor twist, but is nearby the main residence in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Mallorca. “It’s basically a way to keep you out of the way,” she said. “You’ve kind of got the day off. You chill, you have the day together, you put music on and have a little BBQ.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Olivia Attwood