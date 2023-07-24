Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Confirm Engagement With Emotional Proposal Video

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague at the NTAs in 2020 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Four years after meeting on Love Island, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are officially engaged.

Boxer Tommy popped the question to his long-time girlfriend over the weekend with a romantic proposal while the pair were on holiday in Ibiza.

Influencer Molly wasted no time in sharing an emotional video of the moment Tommy got down on one knee with her Insta followers.

The black-and-white clip is simply captioned “forever” with the date of Tommy’s proposal, and is accompanied by to The Vow by Irish singer RuthAnne Cunningham’s The Vow.

In the video, Tommy is seen looking dapper in a suit as he stands surrounded by huge white roses and holds baby Bambi, who he and Molly welcomed in January.

When Molly arrives at the beautiful cliffside setting, she appears to immediately work out what’s happening and bursts into happy tears.

She is then seen holding their daughter as Tommy gets down on one knee and reveals a diamond engagement ring.

The couple’s celeb pals soon rushed to the comments section to congratulate the pair, with Molly’s Love Island BFF Maura Higgins writing: “CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO.”

“I can’t even, such a beautiful family,” added cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch. “I’ve followed your whole love story from the very start and the love you have for each other fills my heart along with millions of others, so thank you.

“Congratulations Molly Tommy and Bambi. Wishing you all Health and happiness… always.”

Molly’s soon-to-be sister-in-law Paris Fury added: “Congratulations to yous, such lovely news and your ring is beautiful.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae in October 2021 Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images

Tommy and Molly met on the 2019 series of Love island and finished in second place behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.