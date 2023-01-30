Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Welcome First Child Together

David M. Benett via Getty Images Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s given birth, sharing a series of adorable photos and videos of their new arrival.

The 23-year-old former Love Island star, who is in a relationship with boxer Tommy Fury, also 23, shared the news on her Instagram stories on January 30.

Advertisement

In a series of posts, Hague revealed she’d given birth a week ago and shared a sweet photo of her and Fury in hospital proudly holding their newborn.

The second post showed Fury relaxing on a sofa, holding their tiny baby, before kissing her head and stroking her back.

Hague shared a photo of herself cradling her tiny tot, with the caption: “I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.”

She added: “Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents.

“We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever.”

Celebrities including Stacey Solomon and Maura Higgins rushed to share their congratulations for the couple, who met during the fifth series of Love Island.