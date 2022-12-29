Stacey Solomon Announces Pregnancy, Shares Sweet Video Of Joe Swash's Reaction

David M. Benett via Getty Images Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s pregnant with her fifth child.

The TV presenter, who is 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the happy news, with a heartwarming video of husband Joe Swash, 40, entering the bathroom after she’d done the test.

“Are you doing a poo?” the actor says jokingly, before clocking the pregnancy test in Solomon’s hand.

“What are you holding?” he asks, before realising exactly what she’s holding. “You’re joking!” he adds, with a huge beam on his face.

The camera then pans down as they hug and he can be heard saying: “This is the best news ever, bubba.”

Solomon shared the update with her 5.4m followers on Instagram, writing in the caption for the video: “So grateful and can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way…”

She added that it was a “huge” surprise, but “one that we are so thankful for”.

Solomon and Swash already have a son and daughter together, while Solomon has two children from previous relationships and Swash has one child from a previous relationship.

Friends of the couple rushed to congratulate them on the happy news. TV presenter Rylan Clark commented: “CONGRATS you lovely pair.”