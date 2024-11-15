Molly-Mae Breaks Silence On Tommy Fury Split In First Interview Since Their Break-Up

Molly-Mae Hague in Cannes earlier this year via Associated Press

Molly-Mae Hague has reflected on her split from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury.

Over the summer, the former couple shocked their fans when they announced they had broken up five years after meeting in the Love Island villa.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” Molly-Mae wrote on Instagram at the time.

“After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

In a new interview with British Vogue (!!!), Molly-Mae insisted she is still to keep the specifics of the break-up private, for the sake of their almost-two-year-old daughter Bambi.

“No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake,” she told the magazine.

“I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms.”

She added: “It’s not like it’s gossip, it’s real life and it’s, you know, it’s a really deep situation. It’s really sad.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury in 2022 Hannah Young/Shutterstock

Tommy previously shut down speculation that he had been unfaithful to Molly-Mae during their relationship via a representative, who said the boxer had been left “horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media” and would be “consulting his lawyers”.

He later admitted he’d found the aftermath of the break-up “heartbreaking”, particularly due to “horrendous” rumours and “false allegations” that had been made about him within the media.