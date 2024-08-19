Tommy Fury Shuts Down Latest Reports About Molly-Mae Split

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury pictured in 2022 GC Images

Tommy Fury is hitting back against online speculation that he was unfaithful to his girlfriend of five years, Molly Mae Hague.

Last week, the former Love Island finalists confirmed they were going their separate ways, five years after meeting on the fifth series of the long-running ITV dating show.

The former couple have been at the centre of plenty of conversations and specuilation online since it was announced they had split, with The Sun reporting they ended their relationship as the result of cheating allegations.

However, the boxer’s spokesperson has since issued a statement to The Mirror, insisting the accusations that he cheated on his long-term ex-girlfriend are not true.

“Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of a cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers,” his representative told the tabloid.

Molly-Mae first spoke out about the break-up on Instagram last week, telling her followers: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy's Instagram statements Instagram

An hour later, he wrote: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

“Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

