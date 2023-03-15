Entertainment uk celebrityStrictly Come Dancingfriends

Strictly's Molly Rainford And Tyler West Allude To Romance Rumours With Cheeky Friends Reference

It looks like another couple have found love after appearing on the BBC ballroom show.
Ash Percival

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Molly Rainford and Tyler West
Molly Rainford and Tyler West
BBC

Strictly Come Dancing has a long history of bringing people together romantically, and it looks like it may well have happened again.

Molly Rainford and Tyler West have done little to dispel rumours of a romance between them, after posting a TikTok alluding to the supposed relationship.

And naturally, they used a Friends reference to do it.

The pair had been the subject of speculation in the media when they both appeared on the 2022 series of the BBC ballroom show, with The Sun reporting at the time that they “get on like a house on fire”.

On Tuesday evening, Kiss FM Tyler shared a TikTok video of himself and CBBC star Molly looking very cosy during a train journey together.

They lip-synced to a scene from Friends that sees Rachel and Joey discover that they both know about Monica and Chandler’s secret relationship, in an apparent nod to their own.

@tylerwestt

Do you know? 🌚😂❤️ @Molly Rainford #fyp

♬ origineel geluid - friends_forever963

Strictly professional also Neil Jones commented on the video: “This makes me so happy.”

Tyler and Molly were previously spotted holding hands during an evening out last month.

During their stint on Strictly last year, Tyler was paired with pro dancer Dianne Buswell, while Molly was partnered with professional Carlos Gu.

Tyler finished in eighth place, while Molly made it all the way to the final, which saw wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin being crowned winner.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ash Percival - Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Suggest a correction