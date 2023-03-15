Molly Rainford and Tyler West BBC

Strictly Come Dancing has a long history of bringing people together romantically, and it looks like it may well have happened again.

Molly Rainford and Tyler West have done little to dispel rumours of a romance between them, after posting a TikTok alluding to the supposed relationship.

And naturally, they used a Friends reference to do it.

The pair had been the subject of speculation in the media when they both appeared on the 2022 series of the BBC ballroom show, with The Sun reporting at the time that they “get on like a house on fire”.

On Tuesday evening, Kiss FM Tyler shared a TikTok video of himself and CBBC star Molly looking very cosy during a train journey together.

They lip-synced to a scene from Friends that sees Rachel and Joey discover that they both know about Monica and Chandler’s secret relationship, in an apparent nod to their own.

Strictly professional also Neil Jones commented on the video: “This makes me so happy.”

Tyler and Molly were previously spotted holding hands during an evening out last month.

During their stint on Strictly last year, Tyler was paired with pro dancer Dianne Buswell, while Molly was partnered with professional Carlos Gu.