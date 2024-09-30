Monsters Creator Ryan Murphy Raises Eyebrows With Latest Comments About The Menéndez Brothers

Cooper Koch as Erik Menéndez and Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menéndez in Monsters MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

The latest season of the Netflix true crime anthology series centres around Lyle and Erik Menéndez, who are both currently serving life sentences for the murders of their parents in the late 1980s.

Although during their trial, the brothers insisted they’d acted in self-defence after years of emotional, physical and sexual abuse, the prosecution argued their motivation was financial.

This is all explored in the latest season of Monsters, which has divided opinion and sparked a wave of controversy.

“The family’s response is predictable at best,” Ryan Murphy told Variety. “I find it interesting because I would like specifics about what they think is shocking or not shocking. It’s not like we’re making any of this stuff up. It’s all been presented before.”

Ryan Murphy at the premiere of The Lyle And Erik Menéndez Story earlier this month via Associated Press

Branding his show the “best thing that has happened to the Menéndez brothers in 30 years”, the Emmy winner continued: “They are now being talked about by millions of people all over the world. There’s a documentary coming out into two weeks about them, also on Netflix. And I think the interesting thing about it is it’s asking people to answer the questions, ‘Should they get a new trial? Should they be let out of jail? What happens in our society? Should people be locked away for life? Is there no chance ever at rehabilitation?’.

“I’m interested in that, and a lot of people are talking about it. We’re asking really difficult questions, and it’s giving these brothers another trial in the court of public opinion.”

However, Ryan Murphy drew the line at meeting the brothers himself, which cast member Cooper Koch did around the time of Monsters’ release.

“I have no interest in talking to them,” he says. “It’s very good that Cooper has a relationship with them, and I’m very close, obviously, with Kim Kardashian, who has spoken to them.

“I love Kim, and I believe she does God’s work. I believe in prison reform. I believe in everything she believes in. I don’t know what I would say to them. What would I ask them? I know what their perspective is.”

Erik and Lyle Menéndez in court in 1992 via Associated Press

The American Horror Story and Glee producer added: “I believe in justice, but I don’t believe in being a part of that machine,. That’s not my job. My job as an artist was to tell a perspective in a particular story. I feel I’ve done that, but I wish them well.”

After his comments were published in Variety, it’s fair to say people over on X had a fair few opinions about it all…

mind you there has been campaigns trending on socials for that past few years for the menendez brothers way before his series https://t.co/3DeAqZ34WC — bri (@RIHMNESIA) September 27, 2024

‘monsters is the best thing that’s happened to them in 30 years’… is he fucking fr rn https://t.co/YRPn6GXmeG — ellie | anthony boyle’s no. 1 fan (@cinebutlers) September 26, 2024

wtf do you mean your show is the best thing to happen to them in 30 years? there’s been a movement for a few years to get them freed. Ryan Murphy can fuck off. https://t.co/IBnRuOUu9i — mellerz • coffee queen • (@guacamellerz) September 28, 2024

then why create a show based on a case that revolved solely around the trauma they went through????? — 𝐯 (@slvtguts) September 27, 2024

Ryan Murphy should really check his ego .... it's gross at this level of disillusionment — terminalose (@terminalose) September 26, 2024

it’s clear he doesn’t about the people his shows affect as long as he makes a provocative story https://t.co/waMrCkHPa1 — winx 🦇 (@witchyville) September 28, 2024

Murphy should meet them given he's making money off their story — ttpjackso (@tpjackso) September 27, 2024

So you disrespected Dahmer’s victims and now you disrespect the Menendez brothers and everyone who has been affected in their case? Alright, cool, so you only care about profiting from other people’s suffering. https://t.co/myM95Lkv3x — orla ★⁵ ∞⁸ (@itsorlacordial) September 28, 2024

He's going to ignore their complaints like he did the families of Dahmer's victims — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) September 27, 2024

But Ryan Murphy sure had a lot of interest in making millions off of the Menendez brothers’ trauma. 🙄 https://t.co/QEFkJUmU4y — Elle "Stats" Harmony (@noelleharmony) September 28, 2024

This is a direct result of people giving him crazy ratings from the Jeffrey Dahmer series, despite the families of the victims telling yall not to support it. https://t.co/gas3XGY2Gf — 🇵🇸 Silk Presses in Jerusalem (@NeonMUA) September 28, 2024

how did ryan murphy go from a masterpiece like Pose and iconic shows like glee and american horror story to creating shows exploiting true crime victims and completely disregarding their very valid feelings and concerns https://t.co/JgjDDoYxh9 — r (@stardustsjjk) September 28, 2024

Ryan Murphy previously spoke out in defence of Monsters after criticism over the inclusion of scenes suggesting that Erik and Lyle Menéndez had at some point been involved in a sexual relationship.

“If you watch the show, what the show is doing is presenting the points of view and theories from so many people who were involved in the case,” he insisted. “Dominick Dunne [the journalist, portrayed in the show by Nathan Lane] wrote several articles talking about that theory, and how he thought that theory had validity.

“What we do in the show is, he talks about that, we are presenting his point of view just as we present [defence attorney] Leslie Abramson’s point of view. The show presents over 10 points of view of different events.

“So when people watch that and they say that, that is somebody in our show having a narrative statement about, ‘this is what I believe really happened’. And we had an obligation to show all of that, and we did.”

