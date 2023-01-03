Khosrow Rajab Kordi / EyeEm via Getty Images

The Christmas holidays are well and truly over (for most people) this week, and normal life is resuming.

But, after shutting off our brains and mindlessly eating mince pies / cake / turkey / nut roast / chocolate for the last two weeks, it’s not exactly easy – no matter how wholesome your new year resolutions are.

Don’t worry though – you’re not alone. A quick look on social media suggests pretty much everyone is feeling the struggle this week.

Procrastination has already reared its head...

The spirit of procrastination is already strong in 2023 because why has it taken me 30 minutes to do one email already — ada enechi (@adaenechi) January 3, 2023

As has that famous “I don’t really want to do the work today” song

Everyone in England this morning pic.twitter.com/wgyF91UyOd — Mark Ford (@fordie) January 3, 2023

Because who’s really happy about being back at work?

When your boss asks if you’re happy to be back at work tomorrow morning… pic.twitter.com/ITqqAibjZf — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) January 2, 2023

We all know that post-Christmas feeling

Stepping back into the office again tomorrow after two weeks of Christmas grub and sauce. #BackToWork pic.twitter.com/DAwmwOLG48 — All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) January 2, 2023

Been off work 18 days and I’m supposed to just….. return? pic.twitter.com/yaqEG8Hnvz — Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) January 2, 2023

I've been a lady of leisure for 2 weeks. How am I supposed to go back to work???? pic.twitter.com/OhwMmoTgdc — Candied Yam Black (@CocoaDoe) January 1, 2023

Including tears and pleading (naturally)

I DONT WANNA GO BACK TO WORK TOMORROWWW

pic.twitter.com/ooCQKgaEch — Dani (@danivictoriac) January 2, 2023

Going back to work after being off since before Christmas pic.twitter.com/470ArPwN9g — Sopranos Memes (@timeimmemorial_) January 2, 2023

Eastenders GIFS are our friend right now

Back to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/V8wvDnIz1A — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) January 2, 2023

Back to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KkAi1V4sNs — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) January 2, 2023

And this screenshot from Countdown has never been more apt

Back to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mqHTb3bVkN — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 2, 2023

There’s the odd hype-up tweet

Hyping myself up before going back to work pic.twitter.com/Z6M8ESfnOE — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023

But mostly, this TikTok totally sums up how we’re feeling

This is THE TikTok. Happy back to work Eve, friends. pic.twitter.com/R1tQdi1mNp — chantelle nelson (@chachatowel) January 2, 2023