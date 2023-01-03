The Christmas holidays are well and truly over (for most people) this week, and normal life is resuming.
But, after shutting off our brains and mindlessly eating mince pies / cake / turkey / nut roast / chocolate for the last two weeks, it’s not exactly easy – no matter how wholesome your new year resolutions are.
Advertisement
Don’t worry though – you’re not alone. A quick look on social media suggests pretty much everyone is feeling the struggle this week.
Procrastination has already reared its head...
As has that famous “I don’t really want to do the work today” song
Because who’s really happy about being back at work?
Advertisement
We all know that post-Christmas feeling
Including tears and pleading (naturally)
Advertisement
Eastenders GIFS are our friend right now
And this screenshot from Countdown has never been more apt
There’s the odd hype-up tweet
But mostly, this TikTok totally sums up how we’re feeling
Advertisement