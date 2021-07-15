The moon may look like a peaceful neighbour, but scientists are warning that it may be trying to kill us.

“In the mid-2030s, every US coast will experience rapidly increasing high-tide floods, when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by climate change,” NASA warned in a new report.

Thank the moon’s 18.6-year “wobble” cycle, which has been observed for some 300 years.

When it wobbles one way, the high tides are lower. When it wobbles the other, however, the high tides are even higher, which could be especially destructive as sea levels rise.

“We’re going to have sort of a double-whammy,” National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) oceanographer William Sweet, one of the study’s authors, told The Washington Post. “It means that coastal communities – unless they adapt and fortify – are likely to expect even greater flooding than they might otherwise.”