Nick Knowles, Harry Redknapp, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Sair Khan are among the latest big names to arrive in Australia ahead of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ series launch.
Buzz around this year’s line-up has been growing, with an official announcement on who is heading to the jungle expected this week.
Nick is best known for presenting ‘DIY SOS’ for BBC1, and has also hosted the likes of ‘Who Dares Wins’, ‘Break The Safe’, and ‘5-Star Family Reunion’.
Harry is a former football manager, who in the past has looked after Southampton, Tottenham and Birmingham City.
On why he was interested in going into the jungle, the 71-year-old said: “Why would I do it? It would be an adventure wouldn’t it, at my stage in life.”
Malique is just 20 years old, and is best known for playing Prince McQueen in ‘Hollyoaks’. He’s also appeared in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’, and the ‘Tracy Beaker’ spinoff ‘The Dumping Ground’.
The latest arrivals will reportedly be joining former ‘X Factor’ finalist Fleur East, who was the first star to land at Brisbane Airport on Sunday.
Leeds-born Sair is best known for playing Alya Nazir on ITV’s ‘Coronation Street’, and has also appeared on the BBC medical soap ‘Doctors’.
News of the latest arrivals comes after a ‘leaked’ list of contestants circulated over weekend – including James McVey, Anne Hegerty, Rita Simons, Emily Atak, and Fleur, Nick, Malique, Harry and Sair.
It’s yet to be confirmed whether the other rumoured stars will definitely be touching down in Australia to participate in the show.
However, it looks like Kate Garraway won’t be appearing after all.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was strongly rumoured to be heading to the jungle, but reportedly pulled out at the last minute.
Ant McPartlin, regular co-presenter and double act to Declan Donnelly, will not be returning to the show this year, after announcing that he wanted to take some time out for his recovery after a drink driving charge.
Holly Willoughby will take the reins as Dec’s co-host – with Ant having given his seal of approval.
This year’s series of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ kicks off on Sunday 18 November 18 at 9pm on ITV.