Harry is a former football manager, who in the past has looked after Southampton, Tottenham and Birmingham City. On why he was interested in going into the jungle, the 71-year-old said: “Why would I do it? It would be an adventure wouldn’t it, at my stage in life.”

Malique is just 20 years old, and is best known for playing Prince McQueen in ‘Hollyoaks’. He’s also appeared in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’, and the ‘Tracy Beaker’ spinoff ‘The Dumping Ground’.

The latest arrivals will reportedly be joining former ‘X Factor’ finalist Fleur East, who was the first star to land at Brisbane Airport on Sunday.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether the other rumoured stars will definitely be touching down in Australia to participate in the show. However, it looks like Kate Garraway won’t be appearing after all. The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was strongly rumoured to be heading to the jungle, but reportedly pulled out at the last minute.

The 51-year-old presenter pulled out of the reality show, and her replacement is yet to be announced