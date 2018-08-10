The presenter - one half of hosting duo Ant and Dec - shared a short message on Twitter, following the announcement he would not returning to TV for the rest of the year.

He wrote: “Thank you for all the messages of support. Ax.”

It followed an official statement from the star issued by his spokesperson, which read: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.”

As part of Ant’s on-going recovery following his charge for drink-driving earlier this year, he has stood down as co-host of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, as well as cancelling next year’s series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’.

The hit entertainment show will now not return until 2020, while it remains unclear if Ant will also resume filming the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ when auditions kick off in January.

It’s not yet known whether Dec will front the upcoming series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ by himself, or with a temporary co-host.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has said plans for the show will announced “in due course”.